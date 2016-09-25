Men’s soccer capitalize on Cavalier mistakes, crush No. 16 Virginia

By Jordan Shim-

In a showdown between two top 25 ACC programs, the No. 13 Louisville men’s soccer team thrashed Virginia 6-1 at Lynn Stadium on a rare Saturday night contest.

Louisville improved to 7-1-1, 3-0 in the ACC, while Virginia is still winless in conference play, falling to 3-2-2, 0-2-1 ACC.

Grant Hollkamp, Cherif Dieye, and Cody Cochran scored their first career Louisville goals, and five different Cardinals contributed in the big win. Tim Kubel set the Louisville record for most assists in a single match with four.

High energy, high intensity has been the mantra of the Cards all season. The high press gave Virginia problems throughout the entire first half, and the Cards took advantage creating a multitude of chances.

“We knew they played with three at the back,” Mohamed Thiaw said. “So if we pressured them, they would panic and just give us the ball. We realized early their center backs had bad touches, so we forced them to go to one side and pressured there.”

Jack Gayton opened the scoring in the 19th minute. Tate Schmitt won a free kick for Louisville on the right flank. Kubel’s cross was flicked on to the far post by Thiaw to Gayton, who pounced and slotted it past Virginia goalkeeper Jeff Caldwell.

Thiaw came up big again for Louisville doubling the advantage in the 27th minute. What was meant to be a clear by Geoffrey Dee turned into a perfect pass. The clear sailed over Virginia defender Robin Afamefuna and gave Thiaw a clear running lane into the box. He dribbled past Sergi Nus and fired past Caldwell for his sixth goal of the season.

“Mo is doing an awesome job up top for us because of the runs in behind,” Kubel said. “I give him credit because he’s cold as ice in front of the goalkeeper, he puts them away. And I take my hat off to the other guys who create opportunities for him.”

It was Kubel who created the majority of the chances on Saturday night, and his second assist came in the 37th minute. Hollkamp cradled in a diagonal cross by Kubel, faked with his left, cut back to his left again and fired a low shot past Caldwell giving the Cards a commanding 3-0 lead.

Cherif Dieye added a fourth in the 41st minute. Ricardo Oliveros centered the ball to Hollkamp just outside the box. Hollkamp chipped the ball past two Virginia defenders. Dieye reached the ball before Caldwell could dive on it, dribbled past and tapped it in.

Virginia scored a consolation goal in the 56th minute. Wesley Wade outran a defender to Pablo Aguilar’s through ball and slipped the ball past Louisville goalkeeper Cleveland.

Louisville responded right away in the 58th minute from a corner kick. Kubel’s cross met the head of Aguilar, but not enough contact to clear. The ball trajectory stayed the course, and Cody Cochran headed home to the right post.

Thiaw rounded out the scoring in the 63rd minute to give the Cards six. Kubel had loads of space on the right flank and sent a through ball to Thiaw. Thiaw controlled, used his size to shield the ball from a defender and calmly slotted the ball past Caldwell.

Despite conceding a goal, the Cards’ defense was stellar yet again. Virginia’s goal was their only shot on the night, as Louisville finished with a 20-1 shot advantage, including 13 on goal.

“Everybody works hard,” Louisville head coach Ken Lolla said. “When you have everybody who’s willing to defend, and you add the communication aspect of it, you’re going to be very effective. They’re willing to do the work, that sometimes isn’t easy and celebrated, but it’s necessary.”

Ten different Cardinals registered a shot. Thiaw and Schmitt led the way with four shots each.

The Cards will travel to Boston College before returning home on Oct. 4 in a non-conference match against Belmont. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m.

File Photo / The Louisville Cardinal