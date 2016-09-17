Louisville shines in College GameDay atmosphere

By Dalton Ray–

Lee Corso said he was torn picking between Louisville and Florida State. He said he chose his head over his heart when he picked Louisville to win just before the game started. Just over three hours later, Louisville embarrassed Florida State 63-20. A new record 55,632 fans packed Papa John’s Cardinal Stadium.

The university paid tribute to Louisville native Muhammad Ali throughout the game and the Cardinals embodied his spirit on all sides of the ball. The Cardinals came out punching on offense, defense and special teams. U of L dominated the Seminoles for 60 minutes.

Lamar-velous Jackson is the nation’s most exciting player

People might be getting tired about Jackson, but it’s just getting started. Entering the game he was labelled the favorite for the Heisman. After the showing against Florida State, he only created more separation. Jackson, against the second-ranked team in the nation, went for 362 total yards and five touchdowns.

After somewhat of a slow start, Jackson got warmed up real quick. His two scores in the first came on short runs and in the air Jackson completed just four of his seven attempts. Fast forward into the fourth quarter and Jackson has over 200 passing yards and over 140 rushing yards. With five touchdowns.

The FSU defense is was considered as one of the nation’s elite. For Jackson to go out and make the Seminoles’ feared defense look like Syracuse, is truly remarkable.

Defense, defense, defense

When a freshman quarterback makes his first road start, opposing defenses light up with anticipation. The coordinator cooks up different schemes and blitzes to rattle the young gunner.

Deondre Francois and Dalvin Cook simply ran into a buzz-saw. U of L ended with six sacks and held Cook, one of the best backs in the nation, to 64 yards on 16 carries. Constant defenders flew to the ball every time FSU’s No. 4 touched the ball.

Stacy Thomas, Josh Harvey-Clemons, Keith Kelsey and James Hearns all came up big in the team’s victory. Louisville also dominated on third down once again only allowing two first downs on 12 attempts. Louisville forced the Seminoles into multiple second- and third-and-long situations.

Louisville’s offensive line special teams actually show up

One of the school’s weaknesses over the past few years, special teams made a huge impact in the win. Jaire Alexander took back a 69-yard punt return during the third quarter and blew the game open. Just when fans expected FSU to make their classic comeback, Alexander suffocated what life Florida State had remaining.

While the Cardinals did miss a 49-yard field goal, they didn’t allow any big plays from FSU. The Cardinals needed all aspects of their game to click and that’s exactly what they got.

On the offensive line, Louisville competed with the Seminoles all 60 minutes. A huge question mark beforehand, the line might of erased all sense of doubt after the great outing against Florida State. Louisville out-rushed FSU 314-171 only allowed one sack

