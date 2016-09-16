“Where’s the Beef?” Campaign promotes healthy living

The Student Activities Board held the “Where’s the Beef?” event on Sept. 15. The event was created to raise awareness for animal rights, vegetarianism and veganism.

Many RSOs and on campus facilities were present including the Health Promotion and U of L Sustainability Council.

Common Table and U of L Dining were also in attendance to offer tips and information on how to be a vegetarian or vegan when living on campus. Both companies provided free vegan and vegetarian food options including veggie wraps, caprice pasta salad, veggie rolls in rice paper and vegan brownies.

Easy vegetarian and vegan recipes for students to make were also given out.

Health Promotions brought their office’s bicycle smoothie maker. When a person pedaled, the wheels turned a crank which powered the smoothie maker. The smoothie samples were handed out while students learned of the services offered.

Also, in honor of the animal rights information offered at the event, a petting zoo was provided. There were ducks, Silkie Bantam chickens, goats, a miniature pony, and a llama. The petting zoo was provided by Honey Hill Farms, a family owned company with several locations in Kentucky and Ohio.

“There are more people than expected,” said event coordinator, Jonathan Fuller. About 100 people attended the event last year. This year, over 200 members of the U of L community learned about the importance of animal rights and healthy lifestyles.