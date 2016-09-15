- Student abducted, assaulted outside Bellamy
U of L holds Family Fun Day
The SAC usually bustles with busy college students and faculty members getting lunch or preparing for some sort of event. The afternoon of September 10th was a little different.
This year, Disney songs play in the main cafeteria of the SAC as the Student Activities Board hosted Family Fun Day.
This is the first year for Family Fun Day, but many of the SAB members and leaders hope the event can become an annual or semester affair. The idea for the event came along after a showing of Inside Out last year at the Floyd Theater on campus. Not only were students present, but there were also many students with their families.
There was such a large attendance of children that SAB members wondered what would happen if they hosted an event geared towards family fun. From there, the SAB decided it would be worth the resources to put on a special event for families.
“We are trying to be more inclusive for more people,” Diana Lalata, the programming director of the event, said.
Kara Rickmers said, “We are trying to reach out to students with families.”
This year, it was decided that the theme should be Finding Dory. Giant blow up bounce houses and slides were underwater themed. Snacks included Swedish Fish and Gold Fish. There was even a man there making balloon animals shaped like Dory and other characters from the film.
These events are limited to one particular audience. The event might be entitled Family Fun Day, but any and all students are welcome to come and show their support for the event. It behooves the student body to go and partake in these “free events”. Part of tuition goes towards these kinds of events under the recreation fee.
The next event being prepared by the SAB is “Where’s The Beef.” This event is in support of veganism and animal rights, and will be held at the Red Barn this Thursday, September 15th from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30p.m. There will be vegan and vegetarian options for food. Also, there is going to be a petting zoo including a miniature pony and possibly a llama.
Family Fun Day went swimmingly. Hopefully there will be another Family Fun Day next semester.