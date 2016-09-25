ESPN’s College GameDay to follow Louisville to Clemson

By Dalton Ray–

For the second time in three weeks, Louisville will be part of ESPN’s College GameDay. This time around the Cardinals hit the road to face No. 5 Clemson. Both teams are 4-0 and 1-0 in conference play.

In the past two battles between U of L and CU, the Tigers have squeaked out victories. In 2014, Clemson won 23-17 as they held the Cardinals on a goal-line stand in the final seconds. Last season, the game was just as close. Clemson held the Cardinals short on the final drive as the Tigers won 20-17.

The latest match-up is the most anticipated game yet. The game has all the potential to be the game of the year.

Louisville has scored at least 59 points in every game this season and their starters have yet to play a full game. Clemson got off to a slower start than most expected but have regained their footing in the last two games.

Two top quarterbacks in the nation in Lamar Jackson and Deshaun Watson face off. A pair of the ACC’s best running backs in Brandon Radcliff and Wayne Gallman along with two of the most talented receiving cores in the nation collide. On the opposite side of the ball, both defenses have amazing speed, physicality and skill tee-off. To top it all off, the game is in a prime-time slot. Kick-off is set for Oct. 1 at 8 p.m.

Photo by Dalton Ray / The Louisville Cardinal