Board of trustees saga continues in court

By Andrew Hebert–

Last week, the Franklin Circuit Court held a hearing to help determine whether or not Matt Bevin acted beyond his reach when he removed the University of Louisville board of trustees. The main issue was to determine if Bevin’s actions jeopardized the university’s accreditation with the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools (SACS).

Attorney General Andy Beshear argued that Bevin’s actions could result in a loss of accreditation with the SACS, which in turn would cause the university to lose access to financial aid and research grants for students. Bevin’s counsel, Steve Pitt, spent hours questioning a witness to disprove any claims that accreditation has ever been at risk.

The lone witness called to the stand was Patricia Cormier, former president of Longwood University in Virginia and a former commissioner for the Southern Association. She answered questions regarding U of L’s accreditation and whether or not it was currently in question. At a rate of $250 an hour, Cormier told the court that Bevin’s action to remove the entire board of trustees violated the association’s requirements, therefore affecting the university’s accreditation.

Pitt also argued the case was about Bevin’s authority – not the university’s accreditation – mentioning that Kentucky State Law never specifics if universities need accreditation to be fully functioning.

Last month, a letter from Southern Association President Belle S. Wheelan to acting president Neville Pinto was read in the court. The letter stated, “There is evidence of significant accreditation-related issues” at U of L.

“Simply having our accreditation brought up in this light is not good for our university. Whether or not its actually in question will be decided soon, but all this drama in the court system does not shed U of L in a good light,” freshman Hugh Mattingly said.

A decision from the court is expected to be made before the university is put at serious risk of losing its accreditation. However, all of this is occurring while both boards are still meeting and the Foundation is experiencing a major shakeup of its members. While the decision in the courts might come sooner rather than later, the board of trustees and future of the university are still very up in the air.