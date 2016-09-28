Bevin’s board permanently blocked

By Kyeland Jackson —

Governor Matt Bevin’s executive orders, which swept away U of L’s board of trustees for a new 10-member board, were permanently blocked Wednesday.

Franklin Circuit Court Judge Phillip Shepherd issued the ruling, permanently blocking Bevin’s executive orders. Attorney General Andy Beshear began the suit shortly after Bevin made his order this summer. Beshear issued a statement after Wednesday’s ruling.

“We appreciate Judge Shepherd’s urgency in issuing a final decision in this case. What our students and faculty need now is finality. That is why I am calling on Gov. Bevin to either accept the ruling and appoint trustees to the five openings, or agree to move this case immediately to the Kentucky Supreme Court,” Beshear’s statement said.

The ruling keeps the original board of trustees, led by Chair Larry Benz, in place. Benz refused to comment on the ruling.

“I have not and will continue to not make any comments on legal matters regarding the board of trustees,” Benz said in an email.

“It is an honor and a privilege for all appointed trustees to serve the University of Louisville. We look forward to continuing with Dr. Pinto and the office of the president, students, faculty, and staff in the on-going progression of student success, breakthrough research, and community engagement.”

This story will be updated.