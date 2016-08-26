- U of L Acting President officially leaving for Cincinnati
Don’t buy the hype on Louisville football this year
By Dalton Ray–
Louisville has been a dark-horse pick to crash the College Football Playoffs this offseason. Writers and analysts across the country are falling in love with quarterback Lamar Jackson. Add this to a Bobby Petrino coached team, big time players returning on defense and being in a power-five conference, and it’s easy to become infatuated with the Cardinals on paper.
But don’t buy the hype.
Sophomore slump
The largest piece of burning coal in the Louisville football hype-train is Jackson. The dazzling playmaker erased his entire season of inconsistent play with two big games at the end of the year. Without Jackson, Louisville would be considered a middle-of-the-pack team in the ACC.
Jackson added weight, gained playbook knowledge and became more of a leader in his first offseason with the Cardinals. All of that is great, but sophomore slumps are real. Once opponents get enough film to see what players don’t do well, what they don’t like and what schemes didn’t work, things become much harder.
Staying at the same level or increasing isn’t impossible but it’s hard to do. With the expectations building around Jackson, he simply might be unable to please everyone. Jackson is becoming more of a myth than a player at this point.
Also, what happens if Jackson doesn’t perform well? Or even more likely, what happens if Jackson gets hurt?
Offensive line
Louisville wasn’t able to run the ball last year. Of the 2,223 yards gained on the ground in 2015, Jackson accounted for 960 of them (43 percent). Most of his yards came from freelancing after a play broke down. Petrino couldn’t even play his best passing quarterback, Kyle Bolin, because of how bad the line was.
The o-line allowed 44 sacks, second worst in the nation. Louisville ranked 122 out of 127 teams in opponent tackles-for-loss allowed. Between sacks and tackles for loss, U of L lost 741 yards in their 13 games.
The line will be much improved from last season but that’s not saying much. If the line can step up their performance, Louisville should be able to compete with nearly anyone.
Grantham’s history
When Todd Grantham came to Louisville, Georgia fans rejoiced. Grantham, an NFL assistant coach from 1999-2009, coached UGA’s defense from 2010-2013. Implementing a new system can be tricky and usually results come in year two. In 2011, Georgia ranked fifth in the nation in total defense. Their run defense placed No. 11 and his scoring defense came in at No. 23.
By his final season in 2013, Grantham’s ‘dawgs lost their bite. UGA tumbled all the way to no. 45 in the nation in total defense, allowing 375 yards per game. Charlie Strong’s Louisville defense led the nation with 251 yards per game. The biggest fall off came in scoring defense where Georgia fell to No. 79, letting up 29 points per game.
Where was Strong’s defense? Number two in the nation, 12.2 points per game.
In year one at Louisville, Grantham’s defense ranked in the top ten in both total and rush defense. In year two, U of L dropped from sixth-ranked in the nation to No. 18 in total defense and from tenth-ranked to No. 14 in rush defense. Scoring defense had the biggest fall going from No. 24 to No. 39 in the nation.
The defense has been able to created 56 turnovers in two years. On top of that, Grantham has more than enough pieces in place to prevent slipping this season.
No signature wins in Petrino’s second era
As stated before, there really hasn’t been that “big win” in Petrino’s second time around.
Look back to this tenure for Petrino. The three best wins are against mediocre teams at best. Petrino has had opportunities to land a big win in his first two years back but has only beat up on teams with losing records. And it’s not like Petrino hasn’t had talent to win these games, like how he left the program in 2007. 13 former U of L players have entered in the NFL in the past two years.
Louisville has had their chances to take home big wins over the past three years and they haven’t taken advantage of the opportunities. For the sake of the preseason hype, if the Cardinals miss out on a big win this year, maybe all they will ever be in Petrino’s second tenure is hype.
Photo by Wade Morgen / The Louisville Cardinal
Deunique Harper
August 26, 2016 at 2:36 pm
I think beating Notre Dame in our first acc season was a pretty big win,also beating up on a pretty good Texas am defense which included myles Garret and daylon mack was pretty good wins against teams with winning records
Anthony Stauble
August 27, 2016 at 8:00 pm
I agree with Deunique Harper, your inepitude in your chosen field is glaring. Do you research your topics before writing a piece, Dalton Ray? Now I understand it is good for newspapers to offer stories reflecting both sides of an issue or topic, but this is the University’s own paper. One would topic h ink a student would at least know and understand more about their own football team than what you wrote down.
“Petrino couldn’t even play his best passing quarterback, Kyle Bolin, because of how bad the line was.”
Really, so you believe that Petrino wanted to play Bolin the whole year, but wasn’t able? That is ridiculous, He started Bolin to open the season, it wasn’t the play of the o – line that got him benched,it was his turnovers and our inefficiency as an offense. Also I hate when journalists see our sack rate and don’t use their brain when writing. Even Jackson himself said he was to blame for a lot of the sacks because of his lack of experience and proclivity to taking off. Also without knowing that, one should be able to realize with a running QB, that he will cause his own sacks, how one can say that our line was the second worst just shows that they don’t know much about the team and don’t watch the games, therefore their OPINION, should not be given much thought. Or maybe it should just be taken as seriously as the journalist takes his job. Considering no effort goes into researching and understanding your topic. It just upsets me because I understand how little you know about U of football so I know not to believe you, but you’re the person given a forum and medium to reach the masses, luckily in your case, not that many “masses”,lol. But you take that forum and spew misleading facts out of context so it looks worse than it actually is. I feel I should be given your job, I could do much better then what is being put online right now. And I actually follow the Cards so I would understand what I was writing about and could break it down in a way you could not, Mr.Ray. thank you,
Anthony Stauble
John Knuckles
August 27, 2016 at 10:26 pm
Looking at this article,I believe the writer knows his facts and is giving a different perspective. Yes they beat ND but were they a top team at the time? Even Coach P said his oline was suspect at times. You have to put being a Cardinal fan to the side and really check the hype part out. On a national level, it looks like hype. Until they beat top teams on regular basis then it just may be hype. Good luck Cards.
dalton
December 7, 2016 at 1:50 pm
you are a dumbass fucker
Anthony
December 22, 2016 at 1:01 am
Is this Dalton ray, eat shit