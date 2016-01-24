Six reasons why Donald Trump would be the worst president ever

By Bethany Stacy–

It’s the beginning of 2016 and not only is Donald Trump still in the presidential race, he’s also leading the GOP polls on Politico and Gallup. Here are six reasons you should absolutely not vote for him as the GOP candidate:

1. He is serious about wanting to build a “great wall” around America.

Excuse me, have we somehow traveled back in time to World War II? Really, Trump? Your plan for immigration reform is to build a wall to keep Mexicans out of the U.S. and have them build and pay for said wall? What’s worse is that this plan is what actually soared Trump to the top of the GOP polls.

This should come as no shock, given this is the same man who implied that Mexicans are criminals and rapists.

What’s even more disturbing than the wall itself is the way Trump wants to deport all illegal immigrants. He said he wants to “round them all up,” as if we’re talking about animals instead of actual human beings with families.

2. He wants to send all of the Syrian refugees headed to America back to Syria and have a temporary ban on Muslims entering the United States.

When in history have you ever heard of refugees getting sent back to their countries by a nation that’s already accepted them? If these thousands of men, women and children are sent back to Syria, they will likely be killed or will die in the crossfire of the civil war.

Seriously, how insensitive and xenophobic can you be?

Trump’s reasoning behind this is that the Syrian refugees and other Muslims entering the country “could be ISIS.” Give me a break!

3. Four of his companies have gone bankrupt.

You may be asking why this matters and the answer is simple: if Trump can’t run his own companies properly, how do you expect him to run an entire country?

I don’t know about any of you, but I’d rather not have someone who has gone through four bankruptcies to be in charge of the U.S. economy.

4. He’s clueless about many important political issues.

Trump showed his ignorance about foreign policy every time he’s drilled about extremist groups in the Middle East. He also refused to answer questions about what his military strategy would be if he were to become president.

Trump even admitted to not knowing a lot about foreign policy yet, but promised to become well-versed if he is elected.

Many Americans hold the general notion that politicians are corrupt, so they are eager to elect a non-politician into office. Although many are eager to vote for an outsider, we still need a president who knows what the hell they are doing so that they can make important decisions on behalf of our entire country. That person isn’t Donald Trump.

5. He’s misogynistic.

In the first Republican Debate, Megyn Kelly pointed out that Donald Trump has disrespected many women in the past. “You have called women you don’t like ‘fat pigs,’ ‘dogs,’ ‘slobs’ and ‘disgusting animals,” the Fox News anchor said.

Trump didn’t seem to think there was anything wrong with that, joking that he’s only ever said those things about Rosie O’Donnell.

He also made some disgusting remarks about fellow GOP candidate Carly Fiorina, saying that he couldn’t imagine anyone voting for her because of her face. I’m sorry, I wasn’t aware that a woman couldn’t have more to offer than her physical attributes.

And let’s be honest, if looks are important in getting elected president, Trump is not going to win with that bad toupee and spray tan.

6. He’s can’t relate to the majority of Americans.

Around election time, I always hear people talking about how they want a president who is relatable and understands the American people. How in the world can this be a billionaire who thinks that he had it rough because his father only gave him a “small loan” of a million dollars?

The fact that he considers that a small loan is such a slap in the face to not only the roughly 45 million Americans who are living in poverty, but also to the middle class. It shows how out of touch he is with hard-working American citizens.

I cannot fathom voting for someone who lacks a fundamental understanding of the way life works for everyday Americans.

Donald Trump’s campaign slogan is “Make America great again,” but I imagine a Trump America to be worse than hell.