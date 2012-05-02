To rush or not to rush? Only fools rush in: college has more than expensive social clubs

By Anna Meany–

There’s a huge, tightknit Greek community at U of L, and rushing is something almost every freshman considers. Sororities and fraternities promote sisterhood/brotherhood, philanthropic and social opportunities.

Overall, I don’t completely disagree with Greek life. It’s a great way to get involved and meet people your freshman year. Some of the most important people on our campus (like the SGA president) are in fraternities and sororities. Greek organizations often require their members to get involved, producing more well-rounded graduates of the University.

But there are fundamental aspects to Greek life that aren’t for everyone.

I think the most common objection to going Greek is “You’re paying for your friends” and, in the most obvious way, they are. Let’s face it – Greek life isn’t for the kids who survive on Ramen noodles. Being a part of either a fraternity or a sorority is expensive. To wear letters, you’ve got to shell out hundreds every semester, plus the cost of t-shirts, intramural fees and other step show and Fryberger fees. But this isn’t why I didn’t rush. Society is plagued with ways to inadvertently ‘buy’ your friends (like private schooling, club sports, country club memberships).

It’s also a huge time commitment. Weekly meetings, mandatory philanthropic events and organized socials – it’s no secret that joining a sorority or fraternity will hand-deliver your social life. And I don’t mean that in a bad way. I’ve been to countless Greek parties and had a blast – even making good friends with some of them and dating a few. Juggling any more than 15 hours of classes, Greek life and a job is tricky.

Personally, my biggest objection to Greek life is the social pressure to conform.

Speaking from experience, joining any group has the potential to change members. I’ve met two freshmen (who both joined the same fraternity) and changed not only the way they dress but their personality to fit certain Greek stereotypes. Looking ‘fratty’ (like sporting a pair of Sperry’s and Polo button-down) is a must for new pledges – especially those trying to gain respect from older members.

Girls have it just as hard – perhaps adjusting social behavior is the strictest rule. One sorority on campus literally has a rule that you cannot spend the night at a guy’s house if he’s not your FBO boyfriend. On one hand, they’re promoting great morals – but this is college, right?

And girls are classified – we’ve all heard rumors about certain girls in certain sororities that could perpetuate other stereotypes.

And this is why I could never be Greek: labels. You’re automatically assumed to be a copy of your group’s image.

Don’t think that I judge every Greek organization. I’ve begun spending a ton of time with one fraternity who has redefined everything I thought Greek life was. You could call them true gentlemen.

As a GDI (otherwise known as a ‘gosh-darn independent’ in more offensive terms), I am not Greek and don’t sport letters. I can still attend the parties (I am a girl!), and there are plenty of other ways to get involved on campus without the hefty semester bill.

Photo: Erin Standridge/The Louisville Cardinal