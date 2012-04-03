Guide to U of L housing options on and off campus

- Postel’s security increased following FBI scandal
By Caitlyn Crenshaw–
Moving out of your parent’s house is a feat in itself, but finding that place of your own, whether it’s a dorm, apartment or house, is a bigger accomplishment.
With the new first year live-on policy by the Housing Department is taking effect this fall, campus is expected to be even more animated and the off-campus options are not to be ignored by upper classmen.
With any housing option, students should consider factors such as price, safety, convenience to campus, accessibility and more.
The Louisville Cardinal compiled a list of the most common living options around campus with the prices they go for and the amenities that they offer.
According to the University of Louisville Housing Department’s website, housing options on campus fall into three catagories:
Traditional university dormatories, which are dorms as students would typically imagine.
University off-campus partners which are apartments that are affiliated with the university but students that live in them still fall under some rules from the university, such as the meal-plan options.
Finally, university affiliated partners which are apartments that are more similar to traditional apartments. The university does not have a strong affiliation with these apartment complexes.
Traditional dormitories
With the First Year Live-on Policy taking effect in August at the beginning of the school year, campus housing is expected to be filled like it never has before. These halls are often designed to create a sense of community within its residents. The traditional halls come with the requirement of the “no kitchen meal plan,” which costs $1,460 per semester. All of the traditional dorms are on campus. Safety on campus is always a concern for student’s parents, especially freshmen. Campus is patrolled by campus police and is lighted at night.
Miller Hall, Unitas Tower and Center Hall
Semester Rates: $2,325 for a double room, $2,780 for a single room.
Amenities: Laundry facilities, two kitchens per hall.
Notes: Limited to freshman only, gender is separated by floors or wings, visitation hours are limited.
West Hall, Wellness Hall and Threlkeld Hall
Semester Rates: $2,325 for a double room, $2,780 for a single room.
Amenities: Laundry facilities, one kitchen per hall.
Notes: Wellness and Threlkeld Halls are for freshman and upperclassmen. West Hall limited to upperclassmen gender is separated by floors or wings, visitation hours are limited, no microwaves are allowed in Threlkeld.
Affiliated partners
U of L partners are not controlled by the university and they do not count as dorms. Students who live in these Halls may or may not be required to purchase the full meal plan depending on whether or not each Hall has rooms that come equipped with a kitchen. All halls are located on or near campus.
Louisville Hall Rates
Semester Rates: Double room one bath- 2,465, Single room/ shares bath with two others- $2780, Double room/ shares a bath with two others- $2770, double room/shares bath with three others- $2420, Double room/ shares bath with two others- $2465.
Safety: Card controlled access, 24 hour desk attendant.
Amenities: Laundry facilities, full kitchen in each room, pool fitness center and other amenities.
Bettie Johnson Hall
Semester Rates: Two Bedroom/ Two Bath- 3,074, Two Bedroom/One Bath- $2,979, Three Bedroom/ Two Bath- 3,074, Four Bedroom/ Two Bath- $2,934, One Bedroom/One Bath- $4,010.
Safety: Card controlled access, 24 hour desk attendant.
Amenities: Laundry facilities, full kitchen in each room, pool, fitness center and other amenities.
Kurz Hall and Community Park Student Suites
Semester Rates: Double room- $2,470, Deluxe double room- $2,940, Single room- $3,475, Deluxe single room-$3,930.
Safety: Card controlled access, 24 hour desk attendant.
Amenities: Laundry facilities, fitness center and other amenities.
Off-campus partners
University off-campus partners are not controlled by the university. According to U of L’s Housing Department website, the apartments are leased to students for 12 months. The apartments have a public landlord and tenant laws of the state of Kentucky are in place. All of these are near campus.
The Province
Rates: Studio apartments from $725, solo from $920, duo from $715 per person, trio from $580 per person, quartet from $580 per person.
Amenities: Full kitchen and laundry facility in every room, pool and fitness center and other amenities.
The Bellamy
Rates: 4 bedroom apartment- $529, 2 bedroom apartment- $639.
Amenities:Full kitchen and laundry facility in every room, pool, fitness center and other amenities.
Cardinal Towne
Rates: 1 bedroom apartment- $875, 2 bedroom apartment- $730, 3 bedroom apartment- $705, 4 bedroom apartment- $660.
Amenities: Full kitchen and laundry facility in every room, pool, fitness center and other amenities.
Photos: Eric Voet/The Louisville Cardinal
Dakota McKenzie
January 14, 2016 at 10:41 am
Are freshman permitted to live at the off campus partner locations, and if so, do they qualify for payment through scholarships and aid the same way that standard on campus housing does? Thanks, Dakota
Olivia Krauth
January 14, 2016 at 2:59 pm
Hey! Freshman can’t live at the off campus spots, only on-campus residence halls or at a guardian’s house.
Dee
October 10, 2017 at 11:10 pm
Is off campus housing part of tuition?