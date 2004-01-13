A&S dean accepts Towson provost position

By Josh Abner

College of Arts and Sciences Dean James F. Brennan will leave the university effective March 1 to assume the position of provost at Towson University in Maryland. Brennan and Acting Provost Shirley Willihnganz will meet later this week to begin discussions on selecting an acting A&S dean.

Brennan’s departure creates the fifth high-level academic opening at U of L. The university is without a permanent provost and the College of Business and Public Administration, Speed School and the Medical School are all currently served by acting deans.

Brennan announced his decision to colleagues in an e-mail dated Dec. 24. In the letter, Brennan explained the difficulty of his decision, but had continued hopes for A&S. “While I feel sadness in leaving the wonderful people with whom I have worked, I do so with every expectation that the College will continue its strong, central role at the heart of the University of Louisville,” he stated. Brennan was out of the country at press time and unavailable for further comment.

Willinghanz said that Brennan’s departure would be a loss for the university, but was confident in college’s ability to find an acting dean.

“Arts and Sciences has lots of talented people, so I have no doubt that we’ll find someone to fill the position in the interim.”

Associate dean for faculty and personnel J. Blaine Hudson said Brennan would be difficult to replace. “We’ll certainly miss Jim. He’s been an extremely capable dean and a good friend.”

Student Government Association Academic Vice-President Jennifer Hughes echoed Willinhganz and Hudson’s sentiments from the a student’s perspective.

“Dean Brennan continually listens to student concerns and shows dedication in every aspect of his job. I truly enjoyed getting to know him as a professional and as an individual.” Hughes was formerly A&S Student Council President.

Brennan has been at U of L since 2000. Prior to his arrival, he was the graduate school dean at Loyola University Chicago from 1995-2000 and served in a number of roles at the University of Massachusetts in Boston including associate dean of arts and sciences and psychology department chair. Brennan succeeded Willihganz, who had served as acting dean since Jan. 1999.

Searches continue in attempt to fill the other high-level vacancies. An ad hoc committee recently recommended to President Ramsey that internal candidates be given priority in the search for provost and searches to fill open dean positions continue as planned. The CBPA’s opening came with Robert Taylor’s planned retirement. Former Speed School dean Tom Handley accepted the provost position at Auburn University this fall, and the Medical School opening came as part of university restricting that added a Vice-President position in the Medical school, creating the vacancy.